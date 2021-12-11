As the governor describes the’most severe weather in Kentucky history,’ shocking aerial photos of tornado devastation emerge.

HORRIFIC photos show the devastation that people in Kentucky are waking up to this morning after tornadoes ripped through their state and five others.

In what Governor Andy Beshear is calling the “most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history,” more than 70 people are believed to have died in Kentucky alone.

Beshear said the death toll “may in fact end up exceeding 100 before the day is done” in a late Saturday morning press conference update.

“I believe this will be the deadliest tornado system ever to hit Kentucky,” Beshear said.

According to reports, four tornadoes ripped through the state, one of which traveled more than 200 miles in the western part of the state.

“This is something we’ve never seen before,” Beshear said.

Kentucky has called in the National Guard and declared a state of emergency.

During his press conference, Beshear stated, “We will make it through this.”

“We are strong, resilient people, and we will rebuild.”

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation and is scheduled to speak later today.

For the most up-to-date information and updates, check out our tornado warning live blog…

Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, and Mississippi were all hit hard by the storms.

According to reports, the National Weather Service issued over 100 tornado warnings yesterday.

A candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, had its roof ripped off, with more than 100 workers possibly present when the tornado struck.

Only about 40 people have been saved.

According to Beshear, the last successful rescue occurred around 3:30 a.m. local time, and “we still hope and pray that there is some opportunity for others.”

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan told CNN shortly after 3 p.m. ET that there have been no further recoveries at the candle factory.

Ivy Williams told CNN that his wife worked in a candle factory and that she hasn’t been heard from since.

According to the man, they’ve been married for 30 years.

Through sobs, Williams said, “I’m lookin’ for you, baby.”

A search is underway in Edwardsville, Illinois, after the roof of an Amazon warehouse was ripped off.

According to reports, two people were killed and several others were injured in this incident.

According to reports, approximately 30 people managed to flee the warehouse, which is located about 20 minutes outside of St Louis.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that members of our Amazon family have died as a result of the storm in Edwardsville, Illinois,” the company said in a statement.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.