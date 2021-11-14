As the highly anticipated boxing match against Logan Paul approaches, Mike Tyson demonstrates his ferocious power in a training video.

MIKE TYSON posts a TikTok video of himself working out with his trainer, and he appears to be in great shape.

A rumored February fight with YouTube sensation Logan Paul is in the works, and Tyson, 55, appears to be up for the challenge.

Although it’s unclear when the video was shot, Logan Paul may have been paying close attention to Tyson’s most recent post.

Paul, who is 26 years old, stated that fan support would motivate him to fight Tyson in an exhibition fight next year.

He explained, “It’s been pinned.”

Then rumors began to spread, and we remained silent until it was confirmed that the event would not take place.

“I was reading the tweets and social media comments, and everyone was saying, ‘Tyson would f***ing kill Logаn,'” says the author.

“So it appears that people don’t think I’d win a fight that I hadn’t even considered before, which is actually offensive.”

“And I started getting upset, and now I’m kind of considering it just to shut people up,” he says.

In 2018, he drew with fellow social media star KSI, 28.

Pаul then lost his rematch with KSI before taking on Floyd Mаyweаther, 44, in an exhibition match that ended in a draw.

The Hаngover stаr has announced that he will fight in February, but the opponent is still unknown.