As the Home Secretary battles to control the Channel migrants crisis, Priti Patel plans to fast-track new asylum powers.

As the Home Secretary battles to control the Channel migrants crisis, Priti Patel plans to expedite new asylum powers.

This week, the House of Commons will debate the Nationality and Borders Bill, which is expected to pass.

The Nationality and Borders Bill, which gives the government more power to combat illegal migration, is set to be approved by the House of Commons this week.

Conservative MPs are expected to push for changes to the bill to provide more legal migration routes for people who want to settle in the UK, as the Home Secretary faces claims that the legislation violates human rights laws.

Ms Patel has proposed her own amendments, which are almost certain to be approved by the Commons. This will allow some of the most contentious parts of the bill to be written into law as soon as it passes through Parliament, rather than waiting two months as is currently the case.

New age assessments to determine whether or not asylum seekers are under the age of 18 – which qualifies them for priority treatment – the requirement to file an asylum claim at specific processing centers, and new penalties for lorry drivers who allow migrants to cross borders using their vehicles are among the measures being fast-tracked.

MPs will vote on a clause supported by senior Conservatives that would make it easier for Hong Kong citizens to settle in the United Kingdom, in addition to the amendments backed by the government.

The amendment, which Ms Patel is attempting to defeat, would expand an existing scheme that was only available to Hongkongers who had a British passport at the time the territory was handed over to China in 1997.

Former Cabinet minister David Davis is also leading a revolt against plans to deport asylum seekers to another country while their applications to stay in the UK are processed, a policy he likens to the US detention camp at Guantanamo Bay.

