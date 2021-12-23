As the jury takes a break for the holidays, Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite, will spend her 60th birthday in prison.

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: The socialite will spend her 60th birthday in jail as the jury takes a break for the holidays.

Following a three-week trial and two days of deliberations, the jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s case was dismissed for the Christmas holidays.

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial has been excused for the holidays, with the judge advising the court to “stay safe” as Covid-19 numbers in the United States rise as the Omicron variant takes hold.

For the long Christmas weekend holiday, which also happens to be Ms Maxwell’s 60th birthday, US District Judge Alison Nathan dismissed the 12 jurors in the high-profile New York case.

Judge Nathan told jurors, “Please stay safe over the long weekend.”

“Obviously, we’ve got the variant, and I’m counting on all of you to be here and healthy by Monday.”

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell, 59, is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls for her ex-boyfriend and employer, late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

She has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking as well as other charges.

While awaiting trial on sex abuse charges, Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019.

Ms Maxwell is being held at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she claims she has been plagued by vermin and the smell of raw sewage in her cell.

After deliberating for two days and failing to reach a decision, the jury was dismissed.

After a three-week trial, the jury will resume deliberations on Monday.

Jane, Carolyn, and Annie Farmer, three of the women who allege Ms Maxwell played a key role in Epstein’s abuse of them, asked the jury on Tuesday to hear their testimony again.

Maxwell’s lawyers had pressed the women for answers as to why their stories seemed to change over time.

The jury requested transcripts of the fourth accuser’s testimony, which was given under the pseudonym Kate, and Juan Alessi, the former house manager at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, estate, who claimed to have seen Jane there.

If convicted of all six charges, including conspiracies related to the trafficking of girls for illegal sex acts, Ms Maxwell, a British socialite who was once Epstein’s lover, faces up to 70 years in prison.

Ms Maxwell allegedly touched three of the four women’s breasts when they were teenagers, according to three of the four women who testified.

