As the lockdown party row drags on, how big is 10 Downing Street and how many people work there?

As the lockdown party row continues, how big is 10 Downing Street and how many people work there?

10 Downing Street is a large office complex with around 100 rooms that appears smaller from the outside.

Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure as a result of the Downing Street Party scandal, with growing calls for him to resign.

No 10 staff have been photographed drinking at events in the Downing Street garden, an email has surfaced inviting up to 100 people to a ‘bring your own booze’ gathering, and other parties have been reported.

In an address before PMQs this week, Mr Johnson apologized for his attendance at a gathering on May 20, 2020, but added that he thought it was a “work event.”

“Number 10 is a large department with the garden as an extension of the office, which has been in constant use because of the role of fresh air and virus prevention,” the Prime Minister said.

“I assumed this was a work event when I went into that garden shortly after 6:00 p.m. on May 20, 2020 to thank groups of staff before returning to my office 25 minutes later to continue working.”

Sir Keir Starmer said it was “ridiculous” to suggest Mr Johnson “didn’t know he was at a party” at his official residence – but how many people actually work at No 10?

The Prime Minister’s Office is part of the larger Cabinet Office, which employs approximately 8,000 people, though not all of them work in Downing Street.

No 10, on the other hand, is a complex of offices that is much larger than it appears from the outside, with around 100 rooms in total. It was originally three houses.

The Prime Minister’s Office is home to a large team of civil servants and special advisers who work closely with the Prime Minister from his official residence.

According to reports, the email that sparked the latest scandal was sent to over 100 Downing Street staffers, inviting them to “socially-distant drinks” in No 10’s garden in May 2020.

"Hi all, After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No.

