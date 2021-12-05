As the moon, Earth, and sun all align, huge king tide waves pound California beaches.

As the moon, Earth, and sun come into alignment, huge king tide waves pound California beaches.

CALIFORNIA’S beaches are taking a beating as massive king tides pound the coastline as the moon, Earth, and sun all align.

Because of the gravitational pull of the sun and moon on the planet, the state should experience some of the highest and lowest tides of the year.

Localized flooding could occur in some coastal communities, particularly in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued beach hazard advisories for the Southern California area, though no significant damage is expected.

The NWS said on Friday that “these tides will peak in the mid to late morning,” and that “the lowest low tides of the season will follow hours later in the afternoons.”

King tides are natural occurrences that occur several times a year when the Earth is closest to the sun and the new moon or full moon is closest to the Earth.

Although king tides are unrelated to environmental change, they do provide a glimpse of what higher sea levels might look like as a result of global warming and the impact that might have on local communities.

King tides show how and where rising water levels can extend inland, especially during storms.

The large waves can erode beaches and cliffs, as well as raise coastal groundwater levels, according to NPR.

“Scientific estimates suggest the magnitude of sea-level rise (SLR) in California could be at least half a foot in 2030 and as much as seven feet by 2100,” the California Legislative Analyst’s Office reported in August 2020.

“Storm surges, exceptionally high ‘king tides,’ or El Nio events, for example, could result in significantly higher water levels than SLR alone.”

According to the study, existing property in California could be worth up to (dollar)10 billion dollars by 2050.

During high tides, another (dollar)6-10 billion will be at risk.

The California King Tide Project has asked residents and visitors to photograph and share images of the phenomenon over the weekend in order to “create a record of changes to our coast and estuaries,” according to its organizers.

The photos will be added to a map of this season’s king tides, according to the group.

Throughout the weekend, the organization will be leading public guided walks and activities at various beaches.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.