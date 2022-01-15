As the movie’s hype builds, a Batgirl suit is unveiled on the roof of Glasgow City Chambers.

As movie buzz builds, a Batgirl suit is unveiled on the roof of Glasgow City Chambers.

Filming for Batgirl has been going on in Glasgow for the past few days, with St Vincent Street and Glasgow Cross getting a taste of the Hollywood action.

In the last 12 hours or so, the hype and excitement for the upcoming HBO Max film – which is set to be released later this year – may have nearly reached fever pitch among movie and comic book fans.

That’s after Leslie Grace, who plays the Gotham City vigilante, gave fans a sneak peek at the Batsuit she’ll be wearing to fight the bad guys.

“I use their expectations against them,” she said in a quote from the Batgirl Year One comic, which she shared on social media last night (January 14).

That will be their stumbling block.

My fault.

Allow them to misunderstand me… and then kick their butts when their guard is down and their pride is rising.”

After studying the photo, we at Glasgow Live are fairly certain that the Batsuit reveal took place on the roof of none other than our very own Glasgow City Chambers!

After Production Designer Christopher Glass shared a photo from the roof on Instagram while scouting locations in the city back in October, we were quietly hoping that some scenes from the Batgirl shoot would be shot on the roof.

And we still have a chance, especially since Glasgow City Council has confirmed that the movie will be filmed in and around George Square in February or March.

Consider how cool it would be to see the ‘Batsignal’ appear in the sky above the city as Batgirl stands atop the City Chambers, looking down on the city.

