As the new year begins, deadly gun violence continues in Philadelphia.

As the new year begins, deadly gun violence in Philadelphia continues.

2022 began where 2021 ended on the streets of Philadelphia.

Eight people were shot in less than two hours, three of whom were killed in two violent outbursts.

At around 1:50 a.m., police responded to a call for a person shot on Cecil B Moore Avenue between Wellington and 17th Streets near Temple University.

The following day is Saturday.

Two people had been shot multiple times, according to the police.

Both were rushed to Temple University Hospital and died shortly after arriving.

The victims were not identified by police.

Three other women, who were also shot at the scene, either walked into Temple Hospital or were driven there.

According to Police Inspector D F Pace, all three are in stable condition.

All of the victims were part of a large group of people who had gathered to ring in the new year.

“We don’t know much about the shooter,” Pace told reporters on the scene.

However, there are numerous security cameras in the area.

“Our homicide detectives will go over that video to see what else we can learn about what happened here this evening,” he said.

Officers from the 25th District received multiple calls about gunshots in the 100 block of East Luray Street near North Front Street in Feltonville shortly before the shooting.

Police discovered a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the chest multiple times.

He was taken to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead.

Two 23-year-old women who were acquaintances of the victim were shot in the leg once.

They were driven to Temple in a private car, where they were listed in good condition.

The crime scene was an auto parts or repair shop that had been transformed into the setting for a large New Year’s Eve bash.

According to Pace, police discovered six spent shell casings, one projectile, and a significant amount of blood.

A number of the partygoers were being interrogated by homicide detectives.

This was the continuation of a year in Philadelphia in which the number of murders reached an all-time high.

At least 560 people were murdered in Philadelphia in 2021, a higher number than in more densely populated cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

The vastness of…

