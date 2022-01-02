As the New Year travel chaos worsens, a Chicago snowstorm cancels over 1,000 flights.

As the New Year travel chaos worsens, a CHICAGO snowstorm has resulted in over 1,000 flight cancellations.

The winter storm is the latest setback for the travel industry, as nearly 900 flights were canceled across the United States on Thursday as a result of staff shortages caused by the new Covid variant.

A New Year’s Day snowstorm hit Chicago on Saturday, canceling over 1,000 flights.

A total of 844 flights were canceled at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, with another 273 canceled at Midway Airport.

As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc, JetBlue has canceled another 1,280 flights between December 30 and January 13.

Because of the weather forecast, Southwest Airlines has canceled all flights at Midway and O’Hare airports.

Southwest knows from years of operating at Midway that high winds and blowing snow make it difficult to get planes back into the air quickly, according to a spokeswoman for the airline.

Travelers have been warned about the impact of the winter storm on holiday weekend travel plans, according to city officials.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to fall between 2 and 11 p.m. in Chicago, according to forecasters.

For nearly all of the Chicago suburbs, a winter storm warning is in effect.

The warning was issued at noon on Saturday and will last until 6 a.m. on Sunday in Cook County.

According to the warning, five to nine inches of snow will fall across the region, with wind gusts of up to 40 mph expected in the afternoon and evening.

During the storm, travel was expected to be difficult, with blowing snow expected to drastically reduce visibility in open areas.

A winter storm with heavy snow is expected to sweep through the Northeast as a new storm hits the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, more than 850 flights were canceled by midday on Wednesday.

The holiday season has been chaotic for travelers, with around 1,300 cancellations on Tuesday and another 1,500 on Monday.

Over 4,000 flights have been canceled by airlines like JetBlue, United Airlines, Delta, and American Airlines since Christmas Eve.

“This past week has been one of our most difficult operating periods during the pandemic,” three JetBlue executives wrote in a note obtained by CNBC.

“In Omicron cases, the exponential growth in just a few days is at a level that no one could reasonably prepare for.”

SkyWest had to cancel 195 flights due to severe weather and staffing issues at its hubs.

Over the weekend, the Pacific Northwest was pummeled by bitter cold and heavy snow.

On Wednesday, the Seattle-Tacoma international airport had the most departing and arriving flights, according to…

