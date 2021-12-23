As the NHS faces a Covid wave and staff absences, nursing and GP leaders are urging people to get vaccinated.

As the NHS deals with the Covid virus and staff shortages, nursing and GP leaders are urging people to get vaccinated.

Professor Dame Clare Gerada, the head of the Royal College of GPs, and Patricia Marquis, the England director of the Royal College of Nursing, have urged the public to get involved.

Professor Dame Clare Gerada, the head of the Royal College of GPs, and Patricia Marquis, the England director of the Royal College of Nursing, both urged people to get boosted after the number of NHS England staff out of work due to coronavirus increased by more than 50% in the week ending December 19.

In England, 18,829 NHS staff at acute trusts were absent, accounting for just under 1.4 percent of all NHS England staff, up 54% from 12,240 a week earlier and 51% from 12,508 at the start of the month.

Staff who were sick with Covid or had to self-isolate are included in the total.

The total number of days lost due to Covid staff absence increased by 38% from 90,277 to 124,855 for the week ending December 19 compared to the week before.

The number of NHS Scotland employees absent due to Covid-19 increased to 3,285 in the week leading up to December 21st, up from 2,319 the week before and 1,927 the week before.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said the health service is on “war footing” as Omicron rips through the country.

Soaring sickness rates, according to Dame Clare, are “compounding the problem we have with providing care.”

“NHS staff are not immune to this variant,” she said.

It’s causing a lot of problems in primary care, especially where we’re a smaller unit with no spare staff to draw on.

“Because we have such small units, it’s worse for general practice.”

We can’t simply transfer staff from one ward to the next.

“The only way to lower the sickness rate is to boost the population.

Get vaccinated, wear masks to cover your faces, and follow the government’s instructions.”

“The picture for nursing staff right now appears to be very bleak,” Ms Marquis said.

