As the NHS struggles with Covid staff shortages, some maternity units have been forced to close, resulting in nine-hour ambulance waits.

The Royal College of Nursing has urged the government to be more cautious in dealing with Omicron’s spread in England.

As the health service continues to grapple with Covid staff shortages, some maternity units have been forced to temporarily close, and patients have been left waiting for ambulances for up to nine hours, NHS workers say.

According to my sources, more than a half-dozen NHS trusts have been forced to declare “critical incidents” as a result of staff absences, with some warning that patient care has been “compromised.”

A critical incident can be used to alert the rest of the health-care system that an NHS trust is under severe strain and may require assistance from others, such as redeployment of staff.

The NHS is urging people who require medical attention to come forward and contact the health service so that they can receive the help they require.

According to one paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, some patients were waiting for ambulances for more than nine hours as the service struggled to keep up with demand.

A lack of beds and staff shortages, according to the paramedic, are also causing delays for paramedics bringing their patients to the hospital.

“Last week on a night shift, people were waiting for ambulances for nine hours or more, and I had to wait three hours to offload my patient to the hospital.”

“Without beds, hospitals are severely strained,” they said.

Maternity wards are also impacted, with the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) warning that “women are not receiving the high standard of maternity care that they need and deserve” due to staff shortages over the holidays.

“We’re hearing more and more reports of maternity services having to close temporarily, suspend services, or divert women to other maternity units because there aren’t enough midwives,” said Abbie Aplin, regional head of the RCM’s Services for Members in the south.

“We can’t keep doing this because we know it jeopardizes women’s safety and means they don’t always have the safe, positive pregnancy and birth experiences they deserve.”

Dr. David Strain, the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust’s clinical lead for Covid services, predicted that staff absences would continue to rise significantly in the coming weeks due to the delayed effect of social mixing over the holidays.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Nine-hour ambulance waits and some maternity units forced to close as NHS grapples with Covid staff shortages