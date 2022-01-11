As the Northeastern United States suffers from extreme cold, some schools are forced to close.

As a result of the bitter cold that has gripped the northeastern United States, some schools have been forced to close.

BOSTON (AP) — The Northeast braced for bitterly cold weather on Tuesday, with wind chills as low as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit in some northern areas and some schools closing across the region.

Because of the expected extreme cold temperatures, Boston’s public school system, the state’s largest, announced Monday that schools will be closed on Tuesday.

According to National Weather Service forecasters, the city’s high temperature on Tuesday will be 12 degrees, with wind chills as low as minus 8.

The weather service predicted that New York City would experience subzero temperatures with wind chill.

According to the weather service, it could feel like minus 15 degrees in some parts of Massachusetts.

Wind chills in some parts of western Maine could reach minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to forecasters.

Burlington, Vermont, and Concord, New Hampshire, are also expecting low temperatures below zero, not including the wind chill.

Wind chill values as low as minus one are expected in Providence, Rhode Island, according to forecasters.

In as little as 30 minutes, frostbite can occur on exposed skin due to low temperatures.