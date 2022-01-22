As the number of cases of Covid-19 rises, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends the culling of thousands of hamsters.

As cases of Covid-19 rise, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends culling thousands of hamsters.

Following an outbreak of Covid-19 infections, Hong Kong ordered a hamster cull earlier this week.

As she defended a cull of pet hamsters, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned that Covid-19 infections could spread exponentially in one area of the city.

Authorities ordered the slaughter of 2,000 hamsters from dozens of pet stores earlier this week after tracing a coronavirus outbreak to a worker at one of the stores, where 11 hamsters later tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials believe it is a case of Covid transmission from animal to human.

“We are concerned that the exponential growth of cases seen in other parts of the world is now occurring in Kwai Chung,” Ms Lam said.

Kwai Chung, located north of the city’s Kowloon peninsula, is a densely populated residential area.

Officials in Kwai Chung had recorded 105 Covid-19 cases by Saturday, including confirmed and preliminary positive tests.

“I understand that pet owners are upset,” Ms Lam continued, “but the most important public interest is to control the pandemic.”

Thousands of people have signed a petition opposing the cull, and thousands more have offered to adopt hamsters that have been abandoned.

Schools and gyms have already been closed, restaurants have closed early, and air travel has been severely disrupted as part of Hong Kong’s tough “zero Covid” strategy to eliminate the disease.

Ms Lam announced that a second Kwai Chung apartment block with over 2,000 residents would be closed for five days.

Officials previously shut down a Kwai Chung building for five days after it was linked to more than 20 cases.

Ms Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, said there was only a “slim chance” the city-wide restrictions would be lifted on February 4 after meetings with health officials.

She urged Hong Kong residents to avoid gatherings in the run-up to the Lunar New Year next week.

Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, can be caught by dogs, cats, and ferrets.

“The risk of animals transmitting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, to people is low,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), based on current information.

“The virus can spread from people to animals during close contact,” according to the CDC.

Denmark announced in November 2020 that it would euthanize all of its farmed mink due to the spread of coronavirus.

Later, the plan was criticized for being rushed and lacking legal backing.

