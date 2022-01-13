As the number of cases of ‘Havana syndrome’ grows, the United States is still trying to figure out what’s causing it.

As the number of cases of ‘Havana syndrome’ grows, the US is still trying to figure out what’s causing it.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says, “We have virtually the entire government working on this.”

WASHINGTON D.C.

As suspected cases continue to mount, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the US is still trying to figure out who or what is to blame for mysterious illnesses that have afflicted its diplomats in missions around the world.

“We’re working overtime across the entire government to figure out what happened and who’s responsible, and in the meantime, we’re making sure that we’re caring for anyone who’s been affected and protecting all of our people to the best of our ability,” Blinken told MSNBC.

“At the president’s request, we’ve got nearly the entire government working on this.”

We aren’t quite there yet, but we will be.

He went on to say, “We’ll figure it out.”

Cases of what is known colloquially as “Havana syndrome,” named after the Cuban capital where the first cases were documented, have been documented at US missions in Geneva and Paris, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In the summer of 2021, the State Department documented cases of neurological illnesses, but this is the first time they have been made public.

Since the first case in 2016, there have been around 200 documented cases.

According to the Journal, three suspected cases were documented in Geneva, with at least one individual requiring medical evacuation from Switzerland.

In Paris, there was at least one suspected case.

Dizziness, headaches, tinnitus, vertigo, and impaired vision and hearing have all been reported by people who have been affected by what the US government refers to as “anomalous health incidents.”

Traumatic brain injuries have been diagnosed in some.

Suspected cases have been reported from all over the world, from Europe to Latin America to China.

“I’ve met with department employees from all over the world who claim to have been impacted.”

I’m sure I’ve heard them.

I’ve given them my undivided attention.

It’s impossible not to be struck by how these events have impacted their lives and well-being.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure they’re taken care of,” Blinken said.