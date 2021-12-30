As the number of COVID-19 cases among nursing home workers rises, they’re being advised to get booster shots.

Nursing home workers are being urged to get COVID-19 boosters as the number of cases increases.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials pressed nursing home employees to get their booster shots on Thursday, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases among employees and a concerning lag in booster vaccination for residents and staff.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a livestreamed appeal to the industry that the omicron variant is “lightning fast,” and that “we cannot afford another COVID-19 surge in nursing homes.”

“You are well aware of this.”

I’m well aware of this.

Increased COVID cases would almost certainly have a devastating effect on our loved ones once more.”

Nursing homes are putting President Joe Biden’s claim that the US is much better prepared to deal with a spreading virus than it was last winter to the test.

Although residents make up a small percentage of the population, they account for a disproportionate number of Americans who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The introduction of vaccines earlier this year brought the virus under control in nursing homes, allowing them to reopen to the public.

However, as omicron pushes COVID-19 cases to new highs, that return to normalcy may be jeopardized.

The number of cases among nursing home employees increased to 10,353 in the week ended December.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people who died increased by nearly 80% from the previous week.

The number of deaths among employees has risen to 58, a threefold increase over the previous week.

Cases increased slightly among residents who are more heavily vaccinated, but there was no increase in deaths.

Despite medical experts’ advice that a booster shot is required to protect against omicron, Becerra claims that only 57% of nursing home residents and 25% of staff have received booster shots.

According to White House statistics, people 65 and older have a booster rate of nearly 66 percent, while the adult population has a rate of about 45 percent.

“We have to change,” Becerra said.

The administration is urging the nation’s 1,400 federally funded community health centers to team up with local nursing homes for a new vaccination campaign.

By the end of January, all nursing home employees were supposed to be fully vaccinated.

By the end of January, all nursing home employees were supposed to be fully vaccinated.

