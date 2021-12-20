As the number of new cases rises, covid experts share the’surprising’ omicron symptoms they’ve noticed.

As the number of new cases rises, covid experts are sharing the’surprising’ omicron symptoms they’ve noticed.

According to the most recent research, only 50% of people with omicron experience the classic three symptoms of fever, cough, or loss of smell or taste.

As cases of the new coronavirus variant omicron rise across the UK, experts have urged people to be aware of the ‘non-traditional signs’.

Recognizing the symptoms and self-isolating if you notice them, according to the ZOE Covid Symptom study, which has been monitoring the impact of the ascendant variant, can help to stem the spread of the highly transmissible variant.

ZOE data scientists analyzed symptom data from positive cases and compared it to data from early October when Delta was dominant, using the most recent data from London, where the prevalence of the omicron variant is higher than in other parts of the UK.

A loss of appetite was one of the non-traditional symptoms reported by those who tested positive for omicron.

Brain fog, a general term for feelings of confusion, forgetfulness, and a lack of focus and mental clarity, was also mentioned frequently in the data.

The app’s top five symptoms were:

Every report in the ZOE Covid app is based on this information, and scientists will continue to investigate the Omicron symptom profile in the coming weeks.