As the Omicron Covid outbreak spreads across the United States, Biden has put a hold on federal student loan payments until May 1.

As the Omicron Covid outbreak continues to spread across the United States, Vice President Joe Biden has put a hold on federal student loan payments until May 1.

Interest rates will remain at zero percent, and debt collection efforts will be halted as a result of the actions.

President Biden stated that financial recovery would take longer than job recovery, especially for those with student loans.

“We recognize that millions of student loan borrowers are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic and will require additional time before resuming payments,” he said in a statement.

The student loan pause was supposed to end on January 31, and payments were supposed to resume the next day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the measures have been in place.

President Biden and former President Donald Trump both took steps to extend the suspension.

The reversal comes less than two weeks after White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration planned to resume federal student loan payments, despite pressure from some Democratic colleagues who wanted Covid relief benefits extended.

When asked if extending student loan relief was on the table, Psaki said on Tuesday, “The President has not made a decision yet.”

