As the Omicron outbreak continues, the United Kingdom reports 183,037 new infections per day.

On Wednesday, PCR and Lateral Flow tests ran out for the third day in a row.

In the last 24 hours, the UK has reported a total of 183,037 cases of Covid, a new daily high.

A total of 57 deaths have been reported in the last 28 days following a positive test on Wednesday.

A total of 210,122 confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

In daily reports in Scotland, however, Omicron cases are no longer distinguished from other Covid cases.

Due to a lag in positive tests being recorded, health officials have previously stated that the case number could be much higher during the Christmas season.

The UKHSA is also planning to stop publishing separate daily cases of the variant because data shows that Omicron now accounts for more than 90% of all community cases in England, according to the organization.

As of 8 a.m. today, 1,213 people in England had been diagnosed with Covid-19, according to NHS England.

According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ninety percent of people in intensive care with Covid are unvaccinated.

Despite measures restricting social gatherings and closing nightclubs in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, the government has confirmed that no new restrictions will be imposed in England before New Year’s Eve.

Instead, Mr Johnson has emphasized the importance of using testing, vaccinations, and ventilation to ensure that people can safely enjoy their celebrations.

However, it comes as home Covid testing kits and PCR appointments became temporarily unavailable online in parts of the UK, leaving some people with symptoms unable to confirm whether they have the virus.

On Wednesday morning, the Government website had no home PCR test kits available for the general public or key workers to book, and PCR test center appointments in England and Northern Ireland had also run out.

For the third day in a row, lateral flow home testing kits were unavailable on the government website due to high demand.

As people rush to get tested during the holiday season, pharmacies across the country are struggling to keep up with demand for the kits.

The Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC), which represents all NHS community pharmacies in England, reported that four sites had not received any test deliveries.

