As the omicron spreads, TUI cancels flights and vacations to three popular winter destinations.

TUI has canceled some of their vacations due to a change in travel rules; the news comes after both France and Germany imposed bans on UK tourists.

Due to increased coronavirus travel restrictions across Europe, TUI has been forced to cancel even more vacations and flights.

Following a volcanic eruption on the island, the low-cost carrier has already canceled flights to La Palma in recent weeks.

“Due to the ongoing situation, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel all flights to La Palma departing up to and including 10 February 2022,” TUI said in a statement.

The holiday company was also forced to cancel trips to France last week after British tourists were barred from entering the country.

Due to the threat of omicron, France has closed its borders to UK visitors, posing a major problem for those planning winter vacations or trips over the holidays.

TUI has now canceled flights to a third city.

Only German citizens and residents are permitted to travel to Germany from the United Kingdom, according to an announcement made yesterday, Sunday, December 19th.

Regardless of vaccination status, all permitted travelers must now show proof of a negative Covid test.

Regardless of vaccination status, all permitted visitors arriving in Germany are required to quarantine at home for 14 days.

“We are aware that the German Government has announced that from 23:01 on December 19th, only German citizens and residents may travel to Germany from the UK,” TUI said in a statement.

“As a result, all TUI River Cruises sailings scheduled to depart in December have been cancelled.”

“All impacted customers will be contacted in advance of their departure date to discuss their options.”

“At this time, we’d like to express our gratitude to our customers for their patience.”