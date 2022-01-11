As the omicron tidal wave sweeps Europe, infection rates have doubled in just two weeks, according to the WHO.

As a result of the omicron tidal wave that has swept Europe, infection rates have doubled in just two weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

The high number of unvaccinated people in the 7 million cases reported in the first week of the year is deeply concerning, according to WHO Europe’s chief.

According to the World Health Organization’s regional chief, the coronavirus omicron variant is sweeping across Europe like a “tidal wave,” with over 7 million new cases recorded in just the first week of 2022 and surging hospitalizations putting pressure on health systems.

Infections in Europe have more than doubled in the last two weeks, according to WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge, who expressed concern about the rising number of unvaccinated people becoming infected.

“On top of the delta surge, which all countries were managing until late 2021,” he said, “the omicron variant represents a new tidal wave sweeping across the region from west to east.”

“Omicron is rapidly becoming the dominant virus in Western Europe, and it is now spreading throughout the Balkans.”

He added that over 1% of the population in 10 of the 26 countries tested positive for COVID-19 each week, and 50 of the 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia have now reported cases of omicron.

“Mortality rates have remained stable, with the highest rates in countries with high COVID-19 incidence and low vaccination uptake,” Kluge said.

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, more than half of the population in the European Region – which stretches from Greenland in the northwest to the Russian Far East – will be infected with omicron in the next six to eight weeks if the current trend continues.

“It’s putting a strain on health systems and service delivery in a number of countries where omicron has spread rapidly and threatens to overwhelm many more,” Kluge warned.

Healthcare workers and other essential frontline workers, he said, bear the brunt of the pandemic response burden, as they are also the ones most at risk of infection.

“I’m also concerned that as the variant spreads east, we haven’t seen the full impact in countries where vaccination rates are lower, and where unvaccinated people will suffer from more severe disease,” he said.

He used Denmark as an example, citing an increase in omicron cases and unvaccinated hospitalizations in recent weeks.

