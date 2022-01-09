As the omicron variant spreads across Europe, vaccine skeptics have been slammed.

Vaccine skeptics have been slammed across Europe as the omicron variant spreads.

As the fight against the fast-spreading omicron variant deepens the region’s pandemic fatigue, Europe’s leaders are increasingly going after anti-vaxxers, from Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron.

Instead of resorting to widespread restrictions in the face of an unstoppable outbreak of infections, officials are focusing restrictions on unvaccinated people.

The high rate of vaccination uptake has emboldened leaders to pursue holdouts more aggressively, prodding them in various ways to roll up their sleeves.

This week, French President Emmanuel Macron raised the stakes by saying that his government’s strategy is to “p— off” those who refuse to take shots.

Johnson has accused anti-vaxxers of spreading “nonsense,” while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has labeled the anti-vaxx movement as “a tiny minority of reckless extremists.”

With the pandemic now in its third year and roughly 70% of Europe fully vaccinated, the leaders are banking on widespread support for their strategy.

Across the continent, coercion is becoming the norm, with many governments attempting to make life difficult for those who refuse vaccinations while dismissing concerns about civic liberties.

Macron, who faces a tough re-election campaign this spring, is counting on support from millions of people who want to put the pandemic behind them.

According to government statistics, 77 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, putting him squarely on the side of the majority.

He stood by his comments on Friday, saying, “It was my responsibility to sound the alarm.”

Thousands of people marched across France on Saturday to protest anti-vaccination restrictions, waving placards criticizing Macron’s choice of language and his government’s latest attempts to tighten rules.

The protests were mostly peaceful, according to local press reports, though police used tear gas in Paris during minor clashes.

France is tightening the rules for people who haven’t had their vaccinations, and is considering instituting a vaccine pass that would allow them to enter bars and restaurants, as well as travel by train.

Shots were made mandatory for people over 50 in neighboring Italy on Wednesday, though the fine of 100 euros ((dollar)113) for non-compliance was kept deliberately low.

Unvaccinated people are prohibited from most aspects of life in Austria, including non-essential shopping, hotels, and restaurants, though enforcement is lax.

