As the Omicron variant surge continues, a map depicts UK coronavirus hotspots.

Despite reports of the Omicron variant spreading across the UK, England will not impose new Covid restrictions before the New Year.

As the Omicron variant spreads through the population, the number of Covid-19 cases in the UK has risen dramatically in recent weeks.

Despite the tightening of measures in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, Sajid Javid announced on Monday that England would not be imposing any new Covid restrictions before the New Year.

Boris Johnson, who was briefed on the latest data on Monday, is said to have been encouraged by three UK studies into the new strain, which found it to be less likely than other Covid variants to cause severe disease and death.

Here’s what the latest data says about where cases are increasing in the UK, and how restrictions are now different depending on the country.

According to the most recent government data, in the seven days leading up to Wednesday, December 22, there were 1,095.2 new Covid cases per 100,000 people in the UK.

This number had remained around 550 as recently as December 12th, but it has risen in recent weeks following a rush of people taking tests before the holiday season as the new variant took hold.

According to NHS data, the UK reported 321,036 cases in three days over the Christmas holiday, with 113,628 new infections in England alone.

With 1,145.2 new cases per 100,000 people, England now has the highest rate, followed by Northern Ireland (1,015.8), Wales (909.1), and Scotland (714.3).

For each lower tier local authority in the UK, the map below shows the latest seven-day rate of new Covid cases per 100,000 people:

The capital’s boroughs reported the highest rates in the UK, indicating that London was quickly identified as one of the epicenters of Omicron infections.

With 3,014.5 cases per 100,000 people, Lambeth leads the way, followed by Wandsworth (2,867.2), Southwark (2,670.8), and Lewisham (2,552.2).

A total of ten boroughs have a rate of over 2,000, with Thurrock (1,967.7), Elmbridge (1,946.6), and Epsom and Ewell (1,903.6) being the highest outside of London.

There are several areas in Northern Ireland that have.

