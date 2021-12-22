As the Omicron wave continues, Covid cases have reached a new daily high of 106,122 infections reported in the UK.

As the Omicron wave continues, Covid cases have reached a new daily high of 106,122 infections in the UK.

The jump comes after several days of reported infections appearing to be plateauing. This is partly due to under-counting for the past few days due to Christmas postponement.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 106,222 covid cases have been reported in the UK, the highest number since the pandemic began.

The jump is due in part to Christmas post delays, which resulted in undercounting of the previous week’s daily cases.

Despite several days when reported infections appeared to be plateauing, the sheer number of infections shows that the UK is still not past the peak of the Omicron wave.

The figure will increase pressure on the government to outline its plans for any restrictions in England after the holidays.

Boris Johnson, on the other hand, is still waiting for hard evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant before deciding whether to issue new guidance or take legal action.

Cases by specimen date, which reflects how many people tested positive on a particular day, are a more accurate measure than reported cases on the government’s coronavirus dashboard.

However, because the specimen date often lags behind the number of daily reported cases, the latter is used as the headline measure.

Due to postal service pressures and demand for lateral flow and PCR tests, the disparity is greater this close to Christmas.

Covid cases hit new daily record with 106,122 infections reported in the UK as Omicron wave continues