As the Omicron wave subsides, free lateral flow Covid tests may be discontinued.

As the Omicron wave subsides, free lateral flow Covid tests may be phased out beginning in July.

By the summer, an online ordering system will be available to direct people to the tests, which are expected to cost the government £30 per pack of seven.

According to government documents, free lateral flow Covid-19 tests will be phased out beginning in July as part of No 10’s “Operation Rampdown.”

By the summer, an online ordering system will be in place to direct people to buy the tests, which are estimated to cost the government £30 per pack of seven.

According to Mail Online, a document sent between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the UK Health Security Agency shows that the public will have to pay for lateral flow tests starting in July, which is a later date than planned due to the emergence of the super infectious Omicron strain.

According to the document, a “triage” system will be used to determine whether people are eligible for a free test.

It admitted that some people who had hoped to get a free test but couldn’t would react “negatively.”

The July deadline could be pushed back again if another “curveball” emerges, such as a new variant, according to health officials.

As part of its mass-testing strategy, ministers have spent billions of pounds on lateral flow tests (LFTs), which are free to order from the Government website or pick up at pharmacies.

Due to the arrival of the Omicron variant and people wanting to use the tests before meeting up with friends and family for the holidays, demand spiked right before Christmas.

However, the worst of the Omicron outbreak has passed, and Covid infections have dropped by 20% in the last week, prompting Tory MPs to urge Boris Johnson to move forward with the government’s “exit strategy” as soon as possible.

Despite hospitals still being strained by Covid-19 patient numbers, doctors believe the pandemic’s end is “now in sight.”

Dr. Richard Cree, an NHS frontline consultant who has blogged about his work during the pandemic, believes “the worst is behind us.”

The Omicron wave, according to an intensive care consultant at Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital, is now “waning.”

Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, said it’s “too early” to say if free LFTs will be available.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Free lateral flow Covid tests could be scrapped from July as Omicron wave subsides