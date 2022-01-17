As the Omicron wave subsides, the UK will have a “flu-like” relationship with Covid by the end of the year.

Covid restrictions could be lifted soon, according to Dr Mike Tildesley of the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), as Britain learns to live with the virus.

“Say we get to a point where the virus becomes very, very mild and we’re living alongside it — we’re not there yet, but hopefully we will be this year — then we do need to talk about not just cases, but also hospital admissions and the number of people dying from the disease,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“If we can get those numbers as low as possible, we should be able to remove the restrictions and live alongside the virus.”

“If this wave starts to turn around, hopefully as we get closer to warmer weather, we can start to see these restrictions lifted and have more of a discussion about what living with Covid will be like, and hopefully we won’t see a return to restrictions as the year progresses,” he added.

Last week, the number of Covid infections in the UK fell by 38%, with 70,924 cases reported in the last 24 hours, down from 115,889 on January 10.

The number of people admitted to hospitals with Covid has decreased slightly in recent weeks, with an average of around 2,250 hospitalizations per day last week.

The numbers are still far lower than the 4,583 that were recorded in January of last year.

Recent infection data, according to Dr. Tildesley, is “cautiously good news” and could indicate that the Omicron wave is “turning around.”

“We had extremely high case numbers in late December and early January, peaking at around 200,000 at one point.”

We appear to have progressed a little further.

“Despite the fact that there is, hospital admissions are still relatively high.”

