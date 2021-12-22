As the pandemic has progressed, the debate over Covid vaccines for children has shifted.

The debate over whether children as young as 5 should be given the vaccine has shifted from whether it will protect them to whether it will prevent them from acting as carriers and infecting others who are more vulnerable.

One of the most contentious aspects of the pandemic has been whether or not children as young as five should be offered a Covid vaccine.

In the face of often rapidly changing dynamics, such as the recent surge of Omicron cases across the UK, UK Government scientific advisers are constantly reviewing evidence of the risk vs benefit ratio of vaccinations.

Covid-19 increases the risk of severe disease or death with age, with a significant increase among over-65s compared to younger adults and children.

Because the risk of Covid to younger children is so low, and because there have been so few studies on the vaccine’s effectiveness in children aged 5 to 11, some parents are questioning whether the vaccine is even necessary.

For government advisers, the debate has shifted from risk versus benefit to whether younger children should be given the vaccine, not necessarily to protect them, but to prevent them from becoming carriers and infecting older people, putting them at greater risk.

Covid case rates are now the highest among all age groups, especially among this unvaccinated group of 5-11 year olds.

Throughout the pandemic, the JCVI has tended to err on the side of caution, and did so again on Wednesday by only offering the vaccine to children in that age group who are in a clinical risk group or are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed.

With an eight-week interval between the first and second doses, the dose they will receive (two 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine) is also much lower than that given to older children and adults.

Before giving any additional vaccination advice to children aged 5 to 11, the JCVI wants to see more data.

Israel, which has a population of 9.2 million people, started vaccinating this age group last month and saw a daily case rate of well below 1,000 in December.

Pfizer is also used in the United States, as well as the United Arab Emirates, Cambodia, Colombia, and Cuba.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Covid vaccines for children arguments have changed as the pandemic has progressed