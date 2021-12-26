As the pandemic takes its toll on hospital staff, one town offers groceries as a token of gratitude.

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Hospital employs 460 people in this mountain community, which comes alive during the winter ski season and the annual Sundance Film Festival.

COVID-19’s demands, like those of countless other hospitals across the country, overburdened the facility at times and changed the way caregivers interacted with patients dramatically.

“The last year and a half has taken a toll on us,” said Jodie Connelly, nurse manager of the intensive care unit at the Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare System.

“Nurses have thick skins, but the pandemic has put us to the test in ways we’ve never been put to before.”

The residents of the area served by the hospital became aware of the strain and devised a novel solution to assist the hospital’s employees.

Park City residents raised enough money to fund a pop-up grocery store out of a hospital room that had previously served as a private dining area, thanks to contributions from more than a dozen residents and two large seed donors.

Every month, the hospital uses about (dollar)10,000 in donations to stock the store, and all goods are provided free of charge to any hospital employee.

At first, the store sold ready-to-eat pasta, chicken and mashed potatoes, and other meals, including vegetarian options, that caregivers could take home or eat while on duty.

Later, grocery staples like milk and eggs were added to help employees stock their refrigerators.

Nonperishable items such as cereal, sugar, oatmeal, and pasta, as well as a variety of fresh produce options, are now available at the Park City Hospital store.

Connelly emphasized how important it is to have easy access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

“While I keep a pantry full of nonperishables at home, if I couldn’t bring fresh produce home with me, I’d have to go to the grocery store more frequently,” she explained.

Selene Macotela-Garcia, a hospital food service supervisor who stocks the store, said she tries to find a variety of items to sell.

“When we bring in new items, everyone gets excited,” she explained.

Lemons, eggplant, beets, and cabbage are among the latest additions to her repertoire.

“It was particularly popular to eat sweet potatoes before Thanksgiving,” she said.

