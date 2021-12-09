As the Pentagon ramps up its hunt for UFOs, a new Nasa report reveals that aliens may have already visited Earth.

According to a startling report from Nasa, aliens may have already visited Earth, and the agency is “not closed” to the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

While the report stated that “no credible evidence” had been found, it did state that Nasa’s science missions were “working together with the goal of finding unmistakable signs of life beyond Earth.”

GovernmentAttic.org obtained the information after filing a Freedom of Information request with Nasa on November 30, 2021.

“When we learn of unidentified aerial phenomena, (UAP, or more commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs), it opens up the door to new science questions to investigate,” the document stated.

The revelations follow a Pentagon report released in June this year detailing what the US government knows about a series of mysterious flying objects that have been seen in military airspace for decades.

The report, which was published on the Office of the Director for National Intelligence’s website, looked into 144 reports of “unidentified aerial phenomena” encounters.

By the end of the study, investigators could only explain one of those encounters.

“Airborne clutter” was blamed in that case.

There was also no evidence that the sightings were related to extraterrestrial life or a major technological advancement by a foreign foe, such as China or Russia, according to investigators.

“We have no clear indications that any of the 144 reports we’re dealing with here has a non-terrestrial explanation — but we’ll go wherever the data leads us,” a senior US official said.

“We have no clear evidence that any of these unidentified aerial phenomena are part of a foreign [intelligence]collection program, and we have no clear evidence of a major technological advancement by a potential adversary.”

“We continue to devote a significant amount of time and effort to tracking these types of developments, and we keep a close eye on them.”

The official continued, “Nothing in this data set clearly points us in that direction.”

According to a second senior official, 21 of the reports show UAPs with “some sort of advanced propulsion or advanced technology.”

Each appeared to be devoid of any means of propulsion or acceleration, and they flew at speeds far exceeding what the US believes foreign adversaries are capable of.

A mystery aircraft was also “clustered around US military bases and testing grounds,” according to the Pentagon UFO report.

After decades of deflecting, debunking, and discrediting reports of unidentified flying objects and “flying saucers,” the report represents a watershed moment for the US government.

