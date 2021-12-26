The prime minister and the president of Somalia are trading barbs as the political crisis in the country worsens.

The prime minister and the president of Somalia are trading barbs as the political crisis in the country worsens.

Two men accuse each other of trying to sabotage the election process.

Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, is one of the world’s most dangerous cities.

On Sunday, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed issued a decree calling for a consultative meeting to chart the course for elections, accusing his prime minister of failing to fulfill his mandate to lead the country to the polls.

“Having observed the Prime Minister’s clear violation of electoral regulations and processes, as well as the Prime Minister’s violation of the mandate and independence of the electoral commissions; having observed that the Prime Minister is posing a serious threat to the electoral process and exceeding his mandate; HE Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia directs:

“THAT the Prime Minister has failed to carry out his mandate to lead the country through elections in accordance with the 17 September 2020 Agreement and subsequent procedures issued on 1 October 2020; THEREFORE, convenes a consultative meeting involving the leadership at the Federal, State, and Benadir levels aimed at charting a course for the elections and agreeing on a capable leadership to spearhead timely and transparent elections in the country.”

AND invites Somali stakeholders, including intellectuals, politicians, and civil society, to provide input and views on electoral concerns in order to assist in the coordination of elections in a peaceful and equitable manner, according to a statement from the Somali presidency.

Mohamed Hussein Roble, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, responded with a statement.

“The President’s statement was made with the intent of destabilizing the country’s ongoing national elections,” Roble said.

He claims that the president is hell-bent on derailing the upcoming regional leaders’ consultative forum.

He added that the move reflects the president’s unwavering desire to extend the current national elections for personal gain.

The latest standoff began when Somalia’s electoral body, the Federal Electoral Implementation Team (FEIT), removed its chairman on Saturday, citing a lack of consultation, violations of electoral procedures, and a loss of neutrality as reasons.

It also comes as opposition presidential candidates have announced their boycott of some parliamentary elections, citing a lack of transparency, “widespread voter fraud,” and election process irregularities as reasons.

Despite the fact that Somali leaders have agreed to hold elections for the past 14 months, there have been few tangible results.

Infosurhoy in a nutshell.