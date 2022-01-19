As the Prime Minister’s leadership crisis worsens, polls show that Red Wall Tory MPs will be nearly wiped out in the general election.

As the PM’s leadership crisis worsens, polls show that Red Wall Tory MPs will be wiped out in the general election.

New polling suggests that if a General Election were held now, the Conservative party would face a near-total wipeout in so-called Red Wall seats.

According to a new poll conducted by polling firm JL Partners, all but three of the 45 Red Wall seats across the Midlands, Northern England, and North East Wales would be returned to Labour if the election were held again.

Dudley North, Bassetlaw, and Great Grimsby are the only three Red Wall seats that are likely to remain blue.

The poll, conducted for Channel 4 News between January 6 and 16, is the lowest Conservative poll rating in the Red Wall since JL Partners started tracking the region in November 2020.

According to the poll, Labour has 48 percent support and the Conservatives have 37 percent.

It means Labour now has an 11-point lead in the Red Wall, a significant political shift from last month, when the Conservatives were only two points ahead.

It comes as Boris Johnson faces a growing revolt from his party’s newest MPs, following outrage over boozy parties in No 10 during the lockdown, as well as mounting concerns about the Prime Minister’s leadership.

According to JL Partners, the twin issues are the primary reasons why Red Wall voters intend to vote against the Conservatives in any future election.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s personal approval rating has fallen from a low of net minus nine in December 2021 to a low of net minus 35 today.

His unpopularity among the general public appears to be spreading to his own party’s backbenches.

Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire, Sir Roger Gale, MP for North Thanet, and Douglas Ross, Scottish Conservative Party leader and MP for Moray, are among the eight Conservative MPs who have publicly called for Mr Johnson to resign.

Several Tory MPs who were elected in the last General Election are thought to have submitted letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister this morning, with more expected this afternoon.

The number of letters is said to worry Tory whips.

