As the “public face of the Capitol riot,” ‘Q-Anon Shaman’ faces a four-year sentence.

New York Daily News (TNS) writer Dave Goldiner

For that prison sentence, he’ll have to give up the antlers.

When a judge sentences him for his role in the January Capitol invasion, the so-called “Q-Anon Shaman” could face more than four years in prison.

Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Jacob Chansley to 51 months in prison, the harshest recommendation yet in any case involving the violent insurgency.

While leading thousands of screaming attackers who overwhelmed police and marauded through the Capitol, the conspiracy theorist went shirtless and famously donned a headdress with antlers.

Prosecutors wrote in the 28-page filing that “Chansley’s now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot.”

Chansley, who is not accused of attacking anyone, will be sentenced on November by Judge Ross Lamberth.

Prosecutors’ request for sentencing is by far the most severe yet, amounting to nearly three times the amount of time behind bars the government sought for Paul Hodgkins, the only rioter serving time for felony convictions related to the attack.

Prosecutors point to Chansley’s shameless efforts to advance the attackers’ cause, including “gloating” about their success in forcing lawmakers to cower and flee for their lives on Jan. 1.

In addition, he threatened cops with a spear-tipped flagpole.

Chansley’s attorney requested a sentence that was “significantly less” than the federal guidelines, which suggested a sentence of 41 to 51 months.

Prosecutors also want Scott Fairlamb, a mixed martial artist who pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the attack, to serve 44 months in prison.

Lamberth will sentence him on Wednesday.

