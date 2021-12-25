As the Queen celebrates Christmas, an armed intruder is apprehended on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

While the Queen celebrates Christmas, an armed intruder is apprehended inside Windsor Castle grounds.

A 19-year-old Southampton man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site and possessing an offensive weapon, according to police.

As the Queen celebrated Christmas nearby, an armed intruder was apprehended inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

A 19-year-old Southampton man was arrested at around 8.30 a.m. this morning and remains in custody, according to Thames Valley Police.

The arrest was announced to the Royal Family, who are currently celebrating Christmas at Windsor.

“An investigation is ongoing following this incident, and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police,” said Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears.

“The man was taken into custody on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site and possessing an offensive weapon.”

He is currently being held in custody.

“We can confirm that security processes were activated within moments of the man entering the grounds, and that he did not enter any buildings,” says the statement.

“The incident has been reported to members of the Royal Family.”

“We do not believe there is a greater risk to the general public.”

Armed intruder arrested inside Windsor Castle grounds as Queen celebrates Christmas