As the Queen leads global tributes to Apartheid hero Desmond Tutu, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tribute to him as a “beloved icon.”

As the Queen pays tribute to the Apartheid hero, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whom they call a “beloved icon.”

At the age of 90, the human rights activist who helped end apartheid in South Africa died in Cape Town.

Archbishop Tutu, the country’s last surviving Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was a vocal opponent of the country’s previous brutal system of oppression against the country’s Black majority.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who met the activist in 2019, released a statement in response to his death.

“Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, moral clarity, and joyous spirit,” according to the statement.

“He was a global icon for racial justice.”

“It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa- “Arch and the Arch,” he had joked, his infectious laughter resonating throughout the room, relaxing anyone in his presence.

“He remained a friend to all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.”

During a trip to South Africa in September 2019, Harry and Meghan met the Archbishop and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

After high-fiving Archbishop Tutu, four-month-old Archie stole the show, with Thandeka joked that he’ll “be a ladies’ man” and Meghan saying he’s an “old soul” as her son happily played with a camera.

Archbishop Tutu was overjoyed to meet the family and even handed over a few books, including The Book of Joy, which he co-authored with the Dalai Lama.

“Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!” the Sussexes wrote after the meeting, sharing a cute photo of the archbishop kissing Archie on the forehead.

The Queen led the tributes to the activist, saying she and the rest of the royal family are “deeply saddened” by his death.

“I am joined by the entire Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s death, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and around the world,” Her Majesty said in her message.

“I recall my meetings with him fondly, as well as his great warmth and wit.

The loss of Archbishop Tutu will be felt by the people of South Africa, as well as many others in the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, and the Commonwealth, where he was held in such high regard.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden expressed his sadness over the death of a true servant of God and the people, saying, “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of a true servant of God and the people.”

“His legacy has no bounds and will reverberate throughout the ages.”

