As the Queen spends Christmas with Prince Charles and Camilla, an armed intruder is apprehended in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

As the Queen celebrates Christmas with Prince Charles and Camilla, an armed intruder is apprehended on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

After attempting to break into Windsor Castle, where the Queen is spending the holidays with her family, an armed intruder has been apprehended.

According to police, the man was armed, but he was unable to break into any buildings during the incident this morning.

Thames Valley Police say the suspect is being held in custody and that the royals have been informed of the incident.

“An investigation is ongoing following this incident, and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police,” Superintendent Rebecca Mears said.

“The man was apprehended on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site and possessing an offensive weapon.”

He is currently being held in custody.

“We can confirm that security processes were activated within seconds of the man entering the grounds, and that he did not enter any buildings,” says the statement.

“The incident has been communicated to members of the Royal Family.”

“We don’t believe there is a greater risk to the general public.”

The Queen is spending her first Christmas without her beloved husband Prince Philip, who died earlier this year, in Windsor with Charles and Camilla.

Her Majesty, who is 95 years old, was unable to attend the service at St George’s Chapel, but she was joined for lunch by the royal couple and other members of the royal family.

The Queen’s absence from the service is understood to be a personal decision that follows a precautionary approach seen over the last six months.

Sophie and Edward, along with their daughter Lady Louise and son James, Viscount Severn, as well as Princesses Beatrice, 33, and Eugenie, 31, and their husbands Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, and their children August and Sienna, will be with the monarch for Christmas.

Mike and Zara Tindall, as well as their children Mia, Lena, and Lucas, stayed at Windsor for the night.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate, both 39, arrived at Sandringham with their children George, Charlotte, and Louis, where they will be joined by members of the Middleton family.

Princess Anne, 71, has been ruled out of spending the festive weekend with the Queen due to her husband Tim Lawrence’s positive Covid-19 test.

Meanwhile, in her Christmas Day message, the Queen spoke movingly about missing Prince Philip’s “mischievous twinkle” and “familiar laugh.”

This year, Her Majesty delivered a moving traditional Christmas speech, lamenting the loss of her “beloved” husband, who died in April at the age of 99.

In a deeply personal message, the monarch praised his sense of humour while also expressing her pride in his accomplishments, saying she was “proud beyond words.”

Despite him, however…

