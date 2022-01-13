As the Queen strips him of his titles, Prince Andrew vows to defend himself in the’marathon’ sex case of Virginia Giuffre.

Buckingham Palace announced today that the Duke of York’s military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

Andrew’s lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse.

Any wrongdoing by the royal is categorically denied.

“We are unsurprised by the ruling,” a source close to the Duke told Sun Online, “given the robustness with which Judge Kaplan greeted our arguments.”

“It was not, however, a decision on the merits of Ms Giuffre’s allegations.”

“This is a marathon, not a sprint, and the Duke will keep fighting these allegations.”

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement this evening.

“The Duke of York will continue to refuse to perform any public functions and is defending himself as a private citizen in this case.”

The decision was “widely discussed amongst the royal family,” according to a source, and all of his titles have been restored with immediate effect.

According to a Royal source, they will be redistributed to other family members over time.

It comes after 152 veterans signed an open letter to the Queen demanding that “all of her middle son’s military ranks and titles” be stripped from him.

“Were this any other senior military officer, it is inconceivable that he would still be in the post,” the letter’s authors wrote.

“Whatever the outcome of Virginia Guiffre’s civil case against Prince Andrew, his position in the British armed forces is now untenable.”

“Officers in the British armed forces must uphold the highest standards possible.”

Prince Andrew has fallen far short of these expectations.

“He has tarnished the image of the services with which he is affiliated.”

Officers in the British armed forces are held to the highest of standards, which Prince Andrew has consistently failed to meet.

Wing Commander David Hill, the former CEO of the charity Combat Stress, whose patron is Prince Charles, was among the signatories to the letter.

“We understand he is your son,” it continued, “but we are writing to you as head of state and commander-in-chief of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.”

Republic, a pro-democracy campaign group, penned the letter.

“We are particularly outraged and enraged that Prince Andrew continues to serve in the armed forces…

