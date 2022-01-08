As the Republican Party changes electoral rules, Jimmy Carter warns that US democracy is ‘teetering on the brink.’

Donald Trump’s party is enacting “laws that empower partisan legislatures to intervene in election processes,” according to former President Barack Obama.

They want to win by any means necessary.’

The United States is now “teetering on the edge of a widening abyss.”

On the anniversary of the Capitol riots, former President Jimmy Carter warned, “We are at genuine risk of civil conflict and the loss of our precious democracy.”

Carter, like many others, believes that the events of January 2021, which occurred as President Donald Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election by spreading lies and conspiracy theories, are a portent of things to come.

Let’s jump ahead to November 2024.

In a bruising presidential election campaign, Kamala Harris faced off against Donald Trump.

In the final days, the polls are tightening; the election now hinges on a single state’s vote, Florida’s.

A recount has given Democrats in Florida a 7,000-vote victory.

However, the state legislature, which is overwhelmingly Republican, overrules this and declares Trump the winner of Florida – and the president of the United States once more.

“Politicians in my home state of Georgia, as well as others, such as Texas and Florida, have leveraged the distrust they have created to enact laws that empower partisan legislatures to intervene in election processes,” Carter, 97, writes in a New York Times op-ed piece.

They are determined to win at all costs…”

As some states seek to replace independent election officials with partisan committees, many observers share these concerns.

“The nightmare scenario,” says US historian Harvey Cohen of King’s College London, “is that a partisan legislature can overturn a result it doesn’t like.”

He believes that this will not have to wait until 2024: “We could see it this year in the mid-term elections of 2022.”

President Joe Biden said on Thursday, in response to the Capitol riots, “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

You can’t just follow the law when it’s convenient for you.

“You can’t be patriotic if you embrace and enable lies,” he said, but how many people were paying attention?

In January, George W. Bush, a Republican, joined Carter, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton in calling for national unity based on democratic principles.

However, the majority of Bush’s own party appears to have turned a deaf ear to the appeal.

