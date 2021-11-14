As the Rockefeller Center tree arrives in New York, it’s starting to look a lot like Christmas.

NEW YORK (AP) — A 79-foot (24-meter) Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees arrived in Rockefeller Center on Saturday, officially kicking off the holiday season in New York City.

The 12-ton tree was transported from the Price family’s home in Elkton, Maryland, for the first time since the tradition began eight decades ago.

The ceremony is set for December.

1st.

More than 50,000 multicolored lights will be strung throughout the spruce, which will be topped by a 900-pound (400-kg) star with 70 spikes covered in 3 million crystals.

On the Price property, the tree was cut down and removed by crane on Thursday.

The 85-year-old spruce had been growing near the family’s home.

Devon and Julie Price told NBC’s “Today” that they were concerned it would collapse during a storm.

Devon Price said, “We’re very excited for it to go to New York City.”

According to The Baltimore Sun, this year’s tree was discovered in March after Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center’s chief gardener, went to a nursery in southern New Jersey to buy plants and decided to take a drive in the area.

The tree is expected to stay up until the beginning of January.