As the royal blasted over the Maxwell and Epstein documentary, Prince Andrew deletes his Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts.

As a result of the Maxwell and Epstein documentary, Prince Andrew deletes his Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts.

PRINCE Andrew’s Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts have been quietly deactivated, as the embattled royal faces widespread criticism following the broadcast of a new documentary last night.

Although it is believed to have been active in the last few days, the Twitter account @thedukeofyork is no longer active.

Andrew’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, both with the handle @hrhthedukeofyork, were still up and running this morning, six days after he lost his titles and stopped using the HRH style.

According to a source close to Andrew, all of his social media channels have been deactivated and are no longer active.

According to them, some of the accounts are simply taking longer to filter through and may appear to be active.

“The changes were made to reflect the recent statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York,” the source said.

The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen, and The Duke will continue to not carry out public duties, according to Andrew’s profile on the Royal Family website.

Following the ITV documentary Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile, which detailed Andrew’s relationships with the late financier and Epstein’s madam, viewers slammed the royal.

Maxwell visited Andrew at Buckingham Palace four times in one day, according to the show, which was hosted by Ranvir Singh, and she was free to come and go as she pleased.

Paul Page, a former Palace security officer, said he “suspected” the two had an “intimate relationship.”

Meanwhile, Maxwell’s brother Ian, who sobbed during the interview, said the two were “good friends” because “prince or pauper, it didn’t matter to her.”

He stated, “She took no s*** from anyone.”

Those who were watching the show at home tonight used Twitter to slam Andrew.

Viewers speculated that the Duke of York felt “invincible” and that he thought the British were “stupid.”

It comes after a tumultuous few days for the royals, which include the following:

Andrew’s Twitter page vanished from the internet in the midst of the uproar.

In 2013, he became the first member of the Royal Family to sign up for the site under his own name.

“Welcome to my Twitter account,” he wrote in his first tweet, signed ‘AY’ for Andrew York.

It was announced at the time that he would be initialing all of his own tweets.

Other royals, including William and Kate, have since adopted the model, using their initials to mark their own posts rather than those made by family members.

