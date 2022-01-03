As the Royal faces a rape lawsuit, there are seven witnesses who could link Prince Andrew to Virginia, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

As Prince Andrew faces a rape lawsuit, seven witnesses could link him to Virginia, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

SEVEN key witnesses – Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell – could link Prince Andrew to his rape accuser.

Ms. Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York three times in 2001 and 2002 in London, New York, and on a private Caribbean island, has filed a lawsuit against him.

Ms. Giuffre claims that multimillionaire paedophile Epstein and his twisted lover Maxwell arranged for her to have sex with Andrew.

Maxwell, a 60-year-old British socialite, was Andrew’s close friend and the two had known each other since their university days.

She is said to have introduced him to Ms Giuffre and Epstein.

She was found guilty of five of the six counts of sex trafficking for vile Epstein’s paedophile ring last week.

Andrew has always vehemently denied all allegations leveled against him, claiming that he was unaware of any wrongdoing on the part of Epstein or Maxwell.

However, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, has urged Andrew to “take responsibility” for his alleged actions, and several witnesses have confirmed that the Duke and Ms Giuffre met.

Seven people could testify against the prince, linking him to Ms Giuffre, Epstein, and Maxwell.

Johanna Sjoberg, Epstein’s former personal assistant, claims the Duke groped her breast when she was 21 and sat on a sofa with him and Ms Giuffre.

According to court documents, Andrew allegedly touched the 41-year-old Florida hairdresser while they posed for a photo.

Andrew and Ms Giuffre were sat on a couch with a Spitting Image puppet on her lap, she testified in 2016.

“And so I sat on Andrew’s lap – and I believe of my own free will – and they took the puppet’s hands and put them on Virginia’s breast, and Andrew put his on mine,” she said.

According to court documents, Ms Sjoberg claimed the incident occurred at the New York home of his deceased paedo pal Epstein.

The testimony of Steve Scully, who worked for Epstein, has also been secured by Ms Giuffre’s lawyers.

Former handyman of the paedophile claims to have witnessed him sexually assaulting Ms Giuffre.

In the documentary Spotlight: Sex, Lies, and Videotape, telecoms expert Scully told 7News about seeing the Duke of York on Epstein’s “Paedo Island.”

The 71-year-old claims he saw the prince on Epstein’s private island and even spoke with him while with Ms Giuffre.

“He [Prince Andrew] removed her bathing suit…,” Scully says in an audio recording.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.