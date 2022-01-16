As the royal’s ‘cratering finances’ hit home, there are 5 unanswered questions about how Prince Andrew funds his jet-set lifestyle.

As the royal’s ‘cratering finances’ hit home, there are five unanswered questions about how Prince Andrew funds his jet-set lifestyle.

Prince Andrew has been dubbed ‘Air Miles Andy’ for his penchant for extravagant spending, but his possible sex-case trial has raised questions about how he will pay the mounting legal bills.

The Duke of York could face a costly legal battle with accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre following the Queen’s shocking decision to strip the royal of his patronages and military titles.

It has led to speculation that he is planning to sell his Swiss chalet in order to fund an out-of-court settlement worth up to £10 million.

“Even though Andrew now lives frugally at home and borrows one of his mother’s horses to ride around Windsor park instead of jetting around the world,” royal biographer Nigel Cawthorne says, “it would appear the duke’s finances are cratering.”

The expert delves into the lingering questions about the Prince’s finances in this article.

A US judge ruled this week that Andrew will have to fight Ms Giuffre in court.

After being sued for allegedly sexually abusing his accuser when she was just 17, the duke failed in his attempts to stop the case.

The shocking decision is a hammer blow to the royal, who has categorically denied Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

Cawthorne claims that regardless of whether the trial proceeds or a settlement is reached, the mounting legal costs – which have already surpassed a million dollars – will only rise.

“First, there was the legal team he put together to deal with the FBI’s request to interview him in the United Kingdom, which was sent courtesy of his former pal Donald Trump’s election as president,” he says.

“Then there was Virginia Giuffre’s civil case against him.

It has cost an estimated £1.5 million so far.

“If the case goes to trial, his legal costs could range from £3 million to £4.5 million.”

“Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, has also stated that she expects a humiliating admission of guilt and an apology from the defendant.

“The prince, who told the BBC’s Emily Maitlis that he had ‘no recollection’ of meeting Ms Giuffre and wants to clear his name, may find this unpalatable.”

“If the trial proceeds and the jury finds in Ms Giuffre’s favor, the prince will be asked to pay the compensatory and punitive damages she is seeking – which, again, would be in the millions.”

Andrew has lived the life of a billionaire, relaxing on superyachts and jetting off to St Tropez for beach vacations.

In 2015, he was photographed wearing a £12,000 18-carat Apple watch and driving a Bentley with his own license plate…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.