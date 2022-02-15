As the Russian-Ukraine crisis worsens, all eyes are on military capabilities.

Anadolu Agency compiles open-source data on the current capabilities of Russian and Ukrainian militaries amid rising tensions.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

While the United States continues to warn of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv asserts that it is prepared to defend itself militarily in the face of Moscow’s emphasis on nuclear weapons and a large army.

While military analysts agree that the Ukrainian army is stronger and better prepared than in 2014, the Russian military inventory’s capacity is worth noting.

According to open-source data compiled by Anadolu Agency from Global Firepower (GFP), a website that tracks defense-related information from 140 countries, Ukraine spent (dollar)5.9 billion on military expenditures last year, accounting for 4.1 percent of its GDP.

According to figures from GFP’s online analytical databases, Russia spent 4.3 percent of its GDP (dollar)61.7 billion on its military in 2021.

Russian superiority in the air, on land, and at sea

While the Russian army has 850,000 active military personnel, 250,000 reserve troops, and 200,000 paramilitary forces, Ukraine’s army has 250,000 active military personnel, reserves, and paramilitary forces, as well as 50,000 paramilitary forces.

Russia also has a land advantage in tanks, with 12,420 of them.

There are also 30,122 armored vehicles, 6,574 self-propelled artillery, 7,571 towed artillery, and 3,391 mobile rocket launchers on the base.

The Russian air force has 772 combat aircraft, including 739 attack aircraft, and over 2,000 helicopters, whereas the Ukrainian air force has 69 combat aircraft, including 29 attack aircraft, and about 60 helicopters.

Russia’s navy is numerically superior to Ukraine’s, with one aircraft carrier, 15 destroyers, 70 submarines, and 11 frigates. Ukraine’s navy has no destroyers or submarines, and only one frigate.

The number of nuclear warheads in Moscow’s arsenal, which is estimated to be 4,490, is another major factor frequently cited by Russian officials.

Currently, 1,600 of these are being used on ballistic missiles and strategic bombers.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, accused Russia of amassing over 100,000 troops on the country’s border last year.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them a “disinformation campaign” and “fakes” intended to destabilize Moscow’s security proposals.