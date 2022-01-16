As the Senate race in Pennsylvania heats up, a GOP straw poll shows strong support for Jeff Bartos and Kathy Barnette.

As the campaign heats up, a GOP straw poll shows strong support for Pennsylvania senate candidates Jeff Bartos and Kathy Barnette.

Two Philadelphia-area candidates in the race to succeed retiring US Senator Pat Toomey received a lot of positive feedback from a straw poll of Republican leaders from across central Pennsylvania on Saturday.

With 49 votes, real estate developer Jeff Bartos, who won the Republican Party’s nomination for lieutenant governor in 2018, won the Republican State Committee Central Caucus’s straw poll, while conservative activist Kathy Barnette came in second with 30 votes.

David McCormick, a former hedge fund executive who is a relatively new entry into the race but has been flooding Pennsylvania’s airwaves with commercials aimed at boosting his name ID with months to go before the May primary, was the only other Senate candidate to break double digits Saturday.

The poll gave McCormick 15 votes.

Carla Sands, a native of Cumberland County and a former US ambassador to Denmark, received eight votes, while George Bochetto, Dr.

Martin Rosenfeld and Mehmet Oz each received one vote.

The Central caucus, which also heard from Republican candidates for Pennsylvania’s open governor and lieutenant governor seats, was a watershed moment in the campaign because it was the first time a group of likely primary voters had the opportunity to hear from the entire field of Senate candidates.

In terms of the Republican electorate, the audience here – made up of county party chairs and other Republican activists – is also the largest of the five regional caucuses organized by the Republican State Committee.

The 24 counties in the central caucus account for nearly 1.1 million registered GOP voters, or 32% of the total in the state.

Significantly, the Central caucus members voted 67 to 39 against the state committee making an endorsement in the Senate race on a second question.

“I think the members just decided, let’s go out there and let the people decide, and let the cream rise to the top,” said Central Caucus Chair Dick Stewart.

But Bartos’ campaign, whose candidate has accused McCormick, Oz, and Sands of moving to Pennsylvania in order to get a plane ticket to Washington and castigated them as “political tourists,” reveled in the preference poll result, which…

