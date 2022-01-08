As the spending bill stalls, Biden’s climate goals remain unattainable.

As the spending bill stalls, Biden’s climate goals remain unmet.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden faces a difficult road to meeting his ambitious goal of halving global-warming greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, owing to legislative gridlock that has stalled a (dollar)2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives.

Democratic Sen. Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which includes (dollar)550 billion in spending and tax credits aimed at promoting clean energy, has been sidetracked.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin stated shortly before Christmas that he could not support the bill in its current form.

Democrats insist on moving forward with the broad package, which would also strengthen family services, health care, and other programs.

Climate-related provisions are unlikely to be a show-stopper, according to Manchin, but the bill has been pushed aside in favor of voting rights legislation and other Democratic priorities.

Even if no legislation is passed, Biden’s climate agenda can be pursued through rules and regulations.

However, as evidenced by Biden’s reversal of Trump administration rules that rolled back Obama-era protections, those can be undone by subsequent presidents.

Biden’s executive authority to regulate tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks, as well as restrict emissions from power plants and other industrial sources, experts say, as well as the federal government’s vast power to approve renewable energy projects on federal lands and waters, experts say.

The EPA announced new tailpipe rules for cars and trucks the day after Manchin’s shocking announcement on Dec.

19th.

The Interior Department announced the approval of two large-scale solar projects in California the next day, and moved to open up public lands in other Western states to solar development as part of the administration’s efforts to combat climate change by moving away from fossil fuels.

Under the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in November, the administration has access to tens of billions of dollars, including (dollar)7.5 billion to build a national network of electric vehicle chargers, (dollar)5 billion to deliver thousands of electric school buses across the country, and (dollar)65 billion to upgrade the power grid to reduce outages and facilitate the expansion of renewable energy like wind and solar power.

“I believe the United States has a lot of tools and options to make progress on climate in the next decade,” John said…

