As the SSPCA launches an appeal for information, a Glasgow airgun thug shoots a cat in the eye.

George, a 10-year-old cat, was discovered with a severe eye injury that necessitated the removal of his entire eyeball.

The Scottish SSPCA is now on the lookout for any information about his ordeal.

With an eye injury, the 10-year-old ginger cat, thought to be a stray and since named George, was reported to Cat’s Protection.

An air rifle pellet was discovered in George’s eye during an eye examination, and the injuries were so severe that his entire eye had to be removed.

George was discovered in the G33 area of the city, and the SSPCA has launched an appeal for information about what happened to him.

“A cat found in Glasgow’s G33 area had to have his eye removed after being shot with an air rifle, and we’re looking for information.”

“It’s been illegal to own an air rifle without a license since December 2016.”

Because of incidents like this, we strongly support restrictions on air rifle ownership.

“George is now in Cats Protection’s care, where he is receiving the care he requires.”

He’s not up for adoption right now.

“Please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999 if you recognize this cat or have any information about how he sustained this injury.”