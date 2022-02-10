As the state-of-the-art venue takes shape, Topgolf Glasgow is slated to open in late 2022.

As the state-of-the-art venue takes shape, Topgolf Glasgow will open in late 2022.

Topgolf Glasgow will be the first location in Scotland to offer Topgolf’s signature, technology-enabled experience, with three floors and 72 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays.

Topgolf Entertainment Group, the world’s largest sports and golf entertainment company, announced today that its new state-of-the-art venue in Glasgow will open in late 2022.

This location will be the first in Scotland to offer Topgolf’s signature, technology-enabled experience.

Topgolf will open its fourth UK location in Glasgow, bringing the total number of Topgolf locations in the UK to over 70, with a combined annual player count of over 30 million.

The future Topgolf Glasgow venue is coming along nicely, with UK property company Ashfield Land leading the development at its Two 74 site.

The three-level venue, which is located near Rutherglen just off the M74, is expected to employ more than 300 people once it opens. It is part of Clyde Gateway, one of Scotland’s largest and most ambitious regeneration projects.

“The UK holds a special place in our hearts because it’s where our Topgolf story began,” said Steve Lane, Vice President of International at Topgolf.

The next leg of our journey takes us to Scotland, the birthplace of golf.

“Glasgow’s venue will be unlike anything else in the country.”

We’re ecstatic to launch this project with our Ashfield partners and introduce a space where friends and families can safely play together and share experiences.”

“We’re proud to be working with Topgolf to deliver its first attraction in Scotland, the home of golf, here at our Two 74 Glasgow development,” said Steven McGarva, Ashfield Land’s Development Director.

“The one-of-a-kind attraction is starting to take shape, and we’re pleased with how things are going.”

The new Topgolf will create approximately 300 new jobs, and we anticipate its opening later this year for Glasgow residents.

I’m confident it’ll be a huge hit.”

Subscribe to the Glasgow Live newsletter to receive more news in your inbox.

Topgolf Glasgow will have three levels and 72 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, allowing players to enjoy the unique technology-driven fun that communities have come to know and love in an open-air and energetic setting.

Point-scoring games, chef-driven menus, signature drinks, music, and year-round programming for all ages are part of the signature experience, which also includes private event rooms for corporate meetings and celebrations.

For the most up-to-date information on progress and the anticipated opening date, visit the Topgolf Glasgow location page or follow @TopgolfUK on social media.