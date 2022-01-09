As the temperature drops, a weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Glasgow.

The warning will go into effect later this week, with the Met Office predicting “frequent sleet and snow showers,” which could cause travel disruption and difficult driving conditions.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for “frequent sleet and snow showers” that will begin at midnight on January 7 and last until 10 a.m., causing “difficult driving conditions and travel disruption.”

It comes after a period of warm weather in Glasgow for much of the previous month.

Today’s high will be around three degrees, with temperatures dropping as low as minus two degrees in the coming days.

“Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west overnight Thursday into Friday are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow for areas above 200m (mainly around 2-5 cm, possibly as much as 10 cm over highest ground where showers are most frequent,” according to a statement from the Met Office.

“Falling snow below this level may result in some temporary slushy accumulations, which may then freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches if the skies remain clear long enough.”

Through Friday morning, these showers will gradually turn to rain and sleet at lower elevations, before gradually easing from the west through the afternoon, ahead of an area of rain and milder conditions.”