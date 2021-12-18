As the tornado ripped through homes, killing 100 people, including a toddler, “all you could hear were screams,” a tornado survivor says.

As the tornado ripped through homes, killing 100 people, including a toddler, a tornado survivor says, “All you could hear were screams.”

After the twister hit four states in four hours overnight on Friday, including Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee, dozens of people were killed and towns were destroyed.

A candle factory in Mayfield was flattened by the twister, which killed around 110 people working the night shift.

According to Valeria Yanis of USA Today, she hid under a water fountain as employees rushed to the restroom for safety.

“We couldn’t see anything,” she explained.

Everyone was in a state of panic.

“Everything came crashing down on us.”

Metal, rocks, and the roof

We were all caught in the middle.

“The screams were deafening.”

Valeria crawled outside through a tunnel she discovered.

Her head, shoulder, and leg were among the injuries she sustained.

Lora Capps, on the other hand, was on her tenth day at the factory when the storm hit, and she sought refuge with a janitor.

Underneath the debris, the two fell into a hole.

“He kept saying ‘I can’t breathe,’ and I said ‘I’m trying,'” she told ABC News.

“All I want is for his family to know is that I tried my hardest.”

“Just go be with God,” I said, “and I’ll most likely follow you.”

Lora was found and reunited with her son by a man with a flashlight.

She believes she will be “traumatized” for the rest of her life as a result of the incident.

Dakota, an anonymous coworker, recalled the moment debris began to fall on him and his coworkers.

As he dug his way out of the rubble, he discovered people with broken legs, he told ABC.

Jamel Alubahr, 25, of Mayfield, said his three-year-old nephew died in the storm.

Angela Wheeler, a neighbor, described seeing the boy’s family scream for help from their leveled home.

Her house twisted off its foundation, trapping her family in the basement until they were able to escape through a window, she told WLWT5.

“It was like a roar,” Angela continued, “and it shifted the house where we were at and almost made us fall into the basement.”

Steve Wright, 61, said he assisted a father in recovering his three-year-old child from the rubble.

“I’ve got towns that are gone,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told CNN on Sunday.

Paxton, my father’s hometown, is no longer standing.

“It’s difficult to put into words.”

He said the state is putting together a strong rescue effort, but that it will take time.

Around 50,000 homes are without power, with Beshear unable to say how many people have been reported…

