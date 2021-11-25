As the UK and France clash over the migration crisis, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron engage in a verbal duel.

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron are at odds over the migration crisis as the UK and France clash.

The Prime Minister accuses France of failing to do enough to prevent border crossings, but the French President accuses him of ‘politicising’ the crisis for ‘domestic gain.’

Emmanuel Macron urged Boris Johnson to provide “extra help” to stop crossings, sparking a verbal spat between the UK and France over the deaths in the Channel.

Many asylum seekers “don’t want to stay in France,” according to the French President, while one of his ministers claimed people smugglers promised them the “El Dorado of England,” and a Calais MP suggested people want to go to the UK because it is easier to work there.

The row erupted after Mr Johnson accused France of failing to do enough to prevent crossings, despite allegations that officers stood by and watched boats launch into the sea from Channel beaches.

Mr. Macron, for his part, accused Mr. May of “politicizing” the crisis for “domestic gain.”

Meanwhile, another offer from British officers to participate in joint patrols was turned down by French politicians, according to Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Ms Patel also revealed that she offered a two-way returns agreement to her counterpart in a phone call, which could see children with family in the UK given safe passage here from France, while other asylum seekers are deported.

“What happened yesterday was a terrible shock, it was not a surprise, but it is also a reminder of how vulnerable people are put in peril when in the hands of criminal gangs,” she said in an urgent statement to MPs.

“There’s no quick fix, either.”

It’s about dealing with long-term pull factors, busting criminal gangs that treat people like cargo, and addressing supply chains.”

However, Calais MP Pierre-Henri Dumont dismissed her “crazy” proposal of joint patrols, claiming that it “will not change anything” along the vast coastline.

Instead, people should be able to apply for asylum while still outside the UK, and finding work or housing should be “harder” once they arrive, he said.

“We’re going to ask the British for extra help because all these men and women don’t want to stay in France,” Mr Macron said.

“We tell them they can obviously do so, and there are centers in Calais and Dunkirk where they can go, but we’ll reinforce… saving.”

