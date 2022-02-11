As the UK and others fight to improve their status, Putin has emerged as the biggest winner in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

As the UK and others fight to improve their status, Putin is the biggest winner in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Russia will never get a public statement from Nato stating that Ukraine will not join the organization – but it does not need to, writes Patrick Cockburn.

By converting some heavy-duty sabre rattling into real political leverage, Russian President Vladimir Putin has emerged as the biggest winner in the Ukraine crisis so far.

He’s done so well because US Vice President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, and other world leaders benefit politically from opposing or defusing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unspoken threat to invade.

Putin wants Russia to be taken seriously as a global player, recalling the days when it was the USSR’s core nation. Russia is still a nuclear superpower, but the Kremlin now rules a much-reduced state with a population of 144 million people, or half that of the Soviet Union.

The Russian economy is only a 15th of that of the United States, while the Soviet economy was only a third of that of the United States.

The influx of Western leaders who have traveled to Moscow in recent weeks, where they can stand tall and issue stern warnings against a Russian invasion of Ukraine, will be greatly appreciated by the Kremlin.

There was British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warning Moscow against engaging in “Cold War rhetoric,” a cheeky demand given Truss’ accusation a few weeks ago that Moscow was grooming political lightweights in Kyiv as quisling rulers-to-be of a Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Boris Johnson, on his way to Brussels and then Warsaw, is also defying the Russian bear, saying before leaving that Nato “must draw lines in the snow and be clear there are principles on which we will not compromise.”

Given the tendency for snow to melt, Johnson’s rhetoric appears to be a bit shaky.

British diplomatic activity over Ukraine is embarrassing in its intensity, with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also in Moscow, and is presumably geared to show that Britain is still an international power whose leaders should not be diverted by scandal and criticism at home.

Putin is under some pressure, but it is mostly rhetorical and conditional.

Nato powers’ threats of sanctions are based on the assumption that a Russian invasion has occurred.

Britain has deployed 1,000 troops to the area.

