As the UK braces for a blizzard, swimmers across the country dress up and take a dip in freezing waters on Boxing Day.

As the UK braces for a blizzard, swimmers across the country don fancy dress and take a dip in freezing waters.

BRAVE Brits braved the cold for annual Boxing Day swims in festive attire across the country.

Swimmers braved the cold to take a festive dip and dressed up to get into the spirit.

For their annual tradition, hundreds of people flocked to Redcar beach to enjoy the North Sea water.

Others went all out and turned red in the freezing waters, donning full wetsuits to try to avoid the biting cold.

Many wore red swimsuits with santa hats or elf headwear to put their best foot forward.

In a festive red bikini and Santa hat, one woman took her two dogs into the sea for some holiday fun.

Others jumped into the River Mersey in Liverpool to cool off, while festive costumes were in full force in Perranporth, Cornwall.

While others splashed around in the water, one brave swimmer wore a mustard yellow hat and Santa leggings.

In South Tyneside, dozens of swimmers joined in the fun for an early morning swim.

In an attempt to keep the cold at bay, a group of women dressed up in Team Santa pyjamas.

Families dove into the frigid water together, with one father and son even donning Spiderman costumes.

Other enthusiastic swimmers dressed up as penguins and dragons, among other characters.

It comes as the UK is battered by a Boxing Day blizzard, with thousands of people experiencing a White Christmas on December 25.

As wet and windy weather moves in from France, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across the UK and Scotland.

Stormy weather is expected to turn to snow in some parts of the country, extending thousands of people’s White Christmas celebrations, while others have been warned to expect flooding.

Travel chaos is expected today, according to forecasters, as up to four centimetres of snow could fall in some areas, with up to ten centimetres expected on higher ground.

It’s the perfect storm for a winter blizzard, with powerful 45mph winds that could sabotage holiday festivities.

Parts of England, ranging from the East Midlands to the North-East, as well as Scotland, are expected to be hit the hardest.

The Met had to expand their yellow warnings to cover an area stretching from the Scottish Borders to Derbyshire, as well as Durham and Northumberland further east.